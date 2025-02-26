Hartlepool’s ReLoved Clothing is experiencing a surge in new customers following its recent relocation to York Road.

The move, made possible by generous donations, including a £5,000 contribution from local charity The PFC Trust, marked the start of an exciting new chapter – with more plans ahead.

Just months before its successful move from Greenbank in January, ReLoved Clothing faced potential closure.

The vital resource for families in Hartlepool was founded in 2022 and has since provided more than 50,000 essential clothing items and more than 32,000 free school uniforms to over 8,500 children.

The PFC Trust's Kelly Brooks and ReLoved Clothing founder and director Natalie Frankland, right, at the new shop.

Founder and director Natalie Frankland now has plans to convert the back room into a boardroom and create a community space for drop-in services.

She said: “This is a safe space to access other services, it allows us to focus on expansion and meeting the needs of the community."

The move, which required £12,000 initially, was also supported by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and Harmony Group.

Kelly Brooks, operations and fund manager at The PFC Trust, said: “When we saw the appeal for help we were quick to support because we know how important it has become in a short space of time."

The PFC Trust's Kelly Brooks and ReLoved Clothing founder and director Natalie Frankland, right, with some of the clothes on offer.

Dr Iain Caldwell, from landlords NDC Trust, which owns the property, said: "We are pleased that the building has opened to the public again after a ten years gap and providing such a vital service to the community."

Natalie wants to create a welcoming and dignified environment for visitors, adding: "I want it to look homely and I don’t want it to be somewhere people are ashamed to come in.

"The shop is open to all, regardless of circumstance. We have those who want to pay for items but we also offer support for those who can’t afford too.

“Any money that people donate for clothing allows us to run a much-needed vital service.”

From left, The PFC Trust's Kelly Brooks, ReLoved Clothing founder and director Natalie Frankland, NDC Trust's Dr Iain Caldwell, shop manager Kirsty Reed and ReLoved's director Helen Ryder.

Natalie, who is helped by shop manager Kirsty Reed and director Helen Ryder, continued: “We have free school uniforms, essential everyday workwear for job interviews and suits, winter clothes, summer clothes. Everything really.

“We even turn over our range to suit the seasons. But a big part of the expansion project is to develop our own eco-boutique, like our prom wear, and we see that as an exciting addition to what we do here.”