Hartlepool's spooktacular Halloween success sets stage for more Urban Play

Local families embraced the spooky season in style, turning out in droves for specially arranged Halloween events, and now organisers Hartlepool Sport are planning more exciting activities.

Fuelled by the success of the Rossy Halloween Spooky Trail and Pumpkin in the Park, the sport arm of Hartlepool-based charity The PFC Trust wants to deliver more through its Urban Sport and Urban Play initiatives.

Louise George, health and wellbeing link worker for The PFC Trust, said: “Hartlepool Sport is activating green spaces to provide family activities with a whole systems approach.

“The idea is to make sure the whole family is able to be involved at a singular event to promote community cohesion and movement together, without really even knowing."

The Rossy Spooky Trail.

More than 200 people enjoyed the Rossy Halloween Spooky Trail in Rossmere Park, complete with sweets, treats and a best costume prize.

And another 230 participants flocked to Pumpkin in the Park at Headland’s Town Moor for a trail, fancy dress competition and pumpkin carving.

"We are utilising the parks and green spaces to engage the entire family, so mum and dad can play, with no barriers,” said Louise. "By providing these for free, we are encouraging families to bond through activity.”

The benefits went beyond simple fun. The events provided a safe space for play, community interaction and even allowed residents to connect with local councillors like Quewone Bailey-Fleet, who was instrumental in organising the activities in Rossmere.

Louise said: "The initiative promotes community development. This also brings to light an opportunity for the residents to meet local councillors and humanise some of the work being done to activate these spaces.”

The Halloween events were inspired by the positive response to summer Urban Play and Urban Sport activities. Hartlepool Sport recognised the need for free family activities that could transform local parks from areas where there has been high anti-social behaviour into vibrant hubs of positive community interaction.

Building on this momentum, Hartlepool Sport is now collaborating with local councillors to expand its Urban Play offerings.

Louise added: "Success of the summer and Halloween means we are now looking to put on more extensive activities for families and communities.

The Rossy Spooky Trail. Pictures: Hartlepool Sport.

“We are really bringing clubs, sport, and activity to the doorstep of the estates, looking at future events building up to Christmas and beyond.

“Hartlepool Sport's Urban Play initiative aims to transform the town's green spaces into thriving centres for community engagement and wellbeing.”

*For further information about how to get involved with The PFC Trust and Hartlepool Sport, go to www.thepfctrust.org