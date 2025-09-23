HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk hosts monthly coffee mornings for the local community

HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, is warmly inviting members of the local community to its monthly Coffee Morning events, held every second Friday of the month from 10.30am – 12pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These welcoming gatherings provide a safe, supportive space for individuals affected by dementia, whether personally or as carers, to connect over a cup of tea or coffee, enjoy conversation, and access expert guidance.

Hambleton Grange is a leading care home offering residential and residential dementia care. At each Coffee Morning, attendees can seek information and advice from health and social care professionals, as well as benefit from the shared experiences of others living with or supporting someone with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The care home team is on hand to answer questions, provide dementia-related resources, and signpost guests to further support services where needed. These events are part of Hambleton Grange’s wider commitment to being a source of comfort, expertise, and connection for the Thirsk community.

Cake and coffee at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home lounge

Over the summer months, Hambleton Grange has hosted a range of engaging activities for residents, celebrating the season with outdoor events, garden parties, and social gatherings. As autumn approaches, the home is preparing for colder weather and upcoming key events, including the Harvest Festival, ensuring residents continue to enjoy a vibrant, seasonal calendar of activities.

Hambleton Grange is one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK, where new residents can experience four weeks for the price of three when joining before November 30.

As the home embraces the warmth of a kind community this autumn, visitors are invited to see firsthand the welcoming environment and rich life at Hambleton Grange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra Anderson, Home Manager at HC-One’s Hambleton Grange Care Home, said: "Our Coffee Mornings are designed to be friendly and informal, open to anyone affected by dementia, whether personally or through a loved one. We want people to feel comfortable and supported, while also having the opportunity to learn more about the care we provide."