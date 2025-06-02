Hebburn care home prepares to invite in local community for their ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ event

Hawthorn Court Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Hebburn, Tyne and Wear, is preparing to welcome in visitors and guests from their local community to participate in this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from Monday, June 16 until Sunday, June 22.

The homes main celebration events are due to take place during Care Home Open Weekend on Friday, June 20, 1pm – 4pm.Hawthorn Court Care Home will be welcoming residents, colleagues, friends, family and the wider community to enjoy the entertainment, ice cream van, food, slushes and drinks, face painter, tombola and raffle, local trade stalls including cakes, homemade gifts and sweets.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities.The week will offer care homes the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents.

The event also seeks to connect the homes with their neighbours, highlighting the communal support that the home can provide. HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week is ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays with a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends are set to enjoy a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.The home and members of the local community will be coming together to celebrate summertime memories past and present and hosted a fabulous Summer Weekender event.

Hawthorn Court Care Home will be adorned in a variety of summer themed decorations, emulating the nostalgic feel of British summer holidays past and present providing a perfect setting for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

As well as providing a space for existing relatives and residents to celebrate life at the home, visitors will also be encouraged to hear directly from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like as well as opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer within the home.

Emma Critchlow-Riley, HC-One’s Hawthorn Court Care Home Manager, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be opening our doors for this year’s Care Home Open Week and to be hosting our Big Summer Weekender event. It’s a fantastic opportunity for us to bring the community together, celebrate the warmer months, and showcase the vibrant, welcoming environment we have here at Hawthorn Court.

“We’re proud to share the wonderful care, facilities, and activities our residents enjoy every day, and we’re looking forward to meeting new faces, reconnecting with friends, and showing just how rewarding life in a care home can be—for both residents and colleagues alike.”

For enquiries about Hawthorn Court Care Home or visiting HC-One’s Hawthorn Court’s Care Home Open Week event, please call 0191 428 3800 or email [email protected]