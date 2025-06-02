Hebburn care home strengthens community ties with local dementia group

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Hawthorn Court Care Home in Hebburn, Tyne and Wear, have struck a heartwarming connection with the local dementia group, Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Friends, held just across the road at their local church.

Every Tuesday afternoon, a group of residents, accompanied by their families and supported by the dedicated care team, attend the vibrant community group, which offers a range of uplifting activities including singing, dancing, and games.

The group is a cherished part of the week for many residents, which promotes companionship, creativity, and cognitive engagement. A particular highlight for residents is "Fish Friday", where residents and colleagues gather to enjoy classic fish and chips together.

The group, which is entirely run by volunteers and supported through charitable efforts, has become a vital part of the local dementia-friendly network. Being so close – just across the street – allows the team at Hawthorn Court Care Home to seamlessly integrate community involvement into residents’ weekly routines, supporting both physical and emotional wellbeing.

Emma Critchlow-Riley, HC-One’s Hawthorn Court Care Home manager, said: "We’re incredibly fortunate to have such a supportive and welcoming dementia group right on our doorstep. It’s a joy to see our residents engaging with others in the community, enjoying music, laughter, and familiar favourites like fish and chips.

“These visits mean a lot to everyone involved and are a testament to the power of community care. We are committed to building inclusive, supportive environments both within and beyond its homes, ensuring residents continue to live fulfilled, connected lives."