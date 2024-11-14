Help for East Durham families through The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Salvation Army is calling on the community in Murton and across East Durham to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal to support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every year Salvation Army churches ask people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills.

Last year, Murton Salvation Army distributed gifts to 135 families, Christmas dinners to 52 people and 50 Christmas hampers, and the church and charity fears more people will need support this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salvation Army church leader Territorial Envoy Mark Simpson said: “The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little. We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.

Christmas Present Appeal at The Salvation Army

“Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost of living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table. Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures, but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.”

The church on Cookson Terrace will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys, gifts for adults and food until Saturday 30 November.

People can drop their generous contribution at Murton Salvation Army on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturdays 9.30am until 12pm, at Richardson Garden Centre and The Works at Dalton Park or make a donation via the Amazon wishlist https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/KC5OUBGBY6AU?ref_=wl_share

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also find out if your nearest Salvation Army is taking part in the appeal here: https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/christmas-present-appeal

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers for older children.

Murton Salvation Army will be holding a toy service on Thursday 21 November at 6pm, a Carol Service and Children’s Nativity on Thursday 19 December at 6pm, a Christmas dinner on Tuesday 17 December at 12:30pm. Places are limited so booking is required by Tuesday 3 December. They are also in need of volunteers for that event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Christmas Eve there will be Carols by Candlelight from 6pm. On New Year’s Eve there will be a Watchnight Service between 11pm and midnight. All events are held at Murton Salvation Army in Cookson Terrace. Please contact Mark for more information https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/murton

A church and charity, The Salvation Army expresses its Christian faith by offering friendship, practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities.

To help support The Salvation Army’s year-round work please visit: salvationarmy.org.uk/donate