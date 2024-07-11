Hike into the Light: Teesside walkers remember loved ones lost to suicide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teesside has the highest suicide rate in Britain. Now a local charity, which helps those impacted by suicide in Hartlepool and the Tees Valley, has staged an annual fundraiser to help lower that rate.

A symbolic event to help a charity’s mission to lower Teesside’s “astonishingly high” suicide rate has raisedthousandsof pounds.

The Headlight Project’s annual ‘Hike into the Light’ fundraising event was held on July 5 alongside Teesside Charity, who were raising funds for local mental health charities.

40fundraisers walked a 10-mile circular route through the night, starting and finishing at Cod Beck – many walking in memory of a loved one who’d tragically taken their own life.

Walkers including Headlight Project CEO, Anne Cullum (centre) at the annual Hike into the Light

The charity was founded in memory of Russ Devereux and aims to reduce the number of deaths by suicide in the Tees Valley area through therapy of those bereaved by suicide and preventative education and training in the community, schools and workplaces.

“As always, it was an incredibly emotional night but also one full of hope,” said Anne Cullum, CEO.

“To hear everyone’s own stories and experiences of suicide is a deeply moving and profound experience. I think a lot of people who take part gain an enormous amount in knowing that others have walked in their shoes and that they are not alone.

“The event is designed to raise awareness of the suicide problem across the Tees Valley, and also raise much-needed funds to help combat it. But it is also about bringing people together and to reinforce the message that even when we walk through the darkest hours, we can still find light at the end.”

Participants at the Hike into the Light event

And the fourth ever Hike into the Light was a record-setting event for the Stockton-based charity, surpassing the £11,000 raised at the 2023 event.

Walkers embarked on a route consisting of pine forests, ancient trails and a section of the historic Cleveland Way.

They were led by Phil Lee and his team from Overlimits. The funds raised will go toward much-needed therapy for those across the Tees Valley, as well as preventative education and training in the area.

Figures published at the end of 2023 by the Office of National Statistics showed that there were 5,579 deaths by suicide in England last year and the North East’s suicide rate was amongst the highest, almost twice as high as the figure for London.

As such, the charity’s CEO, Anne Cullum urged as many people as possible to support the charity, which she says plays a vital part in tackling what has long been a big problem.

“The heartbreaking reality is that too many people we know and love across Teesside are dying by suicide,” she added.

“That’s why this event is so important for our work at The Headlight Project, and this money will help to fund hundreds of vital counselling sessions for people, including children, who have lost a loved one to suicide.

One of the Headlight hikers, Nicola Cunningham thanked everyone who had supported her on her challenging Hike into the Light.

“Such a beautiful night. Suffering now with aches and pains but it is nothing to what my daughter, Beth, suffered so I will accept it and take a little bit of that pain, which she was carrying daily,” she said.

“Thank you for the opportunity to walk from the darkness into the light. There is light when it gets dark, it just takes time and a hard slog, but you will get through the other side.”

Headlight Project Volunteer, Chris Wilson, added: “It was a pleasure to represent the Headlight Project at the Hike into the Light.

“The Project have been an enormous support for me since losing my wife to suicide and I am pleased to be able to give something back and help promote the Project in their quest to reduce suicide.

“I think the hike is a strong visual reminder that light always follows the dark. It was uplifting to be with so many people, many of whom had experienced tragic loss, all coming together to reinforce that message.”

For more information about other ways to get involved in future events, please visit https://www.headlightproject.org/events/