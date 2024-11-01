Homelessness charity boosted by support from Amazon in Durham

A charity that helps people facing homelessness in the North East has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Durham.

The donation was made to Oasis Community Housing, an organisation that has been supporting the community for 40 years. The charity currently provides assistance to over 1,300 people in more than 150 residences across the North East and South East of England.

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Durham has made pledges and engaged with the charity on a number of occasions over the last two years, including recently participating in The Oasis Cup football tournament with colleagues from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Darlington.

David Hall, General Manager at Amazon in Durham, said:

David Rodda who works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Durham took part in The Oasis Cup for Oasis Community Housing

“Homelessness impacts many people across the North East and we’re pleased to support Oasis Community Housing with this donation.”

Dan O’Boyle works at Amazon in Durham and took part in The Oasis Cup. He added:

“We had a great day taking part in The Oasis Cup. It was a shame we didn’t take home the title, but it was brilliant to dust off the boots for a great cause and to see so many other local businesses getting involved.”

Oasis Community Housing addresses immediate needs and the root causes of homelessness through its crisis services, supported housing and programme for women facing homelessness as a result of domestic abuse.

Hazel Ditchburn, Oasis Community Housing’s Corporate Relationships Manager, said:

“Every year we deliver help, housing and, moreover, a place people feel they belong. We could not deliver what we do without the generous support of valued corporate partners like Amazon and the dedicated individuals within these businesses. This donation and the ongoing support from David and the team at Amazon makes a real difference in supporting local people on their journeys out of homelessness.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.