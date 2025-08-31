How a little girl's words changed a mum's life

For Tori, the moment everything changed wasn’t on the scales — it was in her daughter’s arms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I don’t like cuddles anymore,” her six-year-old said gently, “because your big belly gets in the way.” That innocent comment struck deep. It wasn’t about vanity, it was about closeness, connection, and the life Tori wanted back.

Before Slimming World, Tori’s days were clouded by constant bloating, chest pains, gallstones, and a crushing tiredness that never seemed to lift. Even simple tasks like showering were a struggle, “I couldn’t reach all the way round,” she admits. It sounds small, but it was a daily reminder of how far she’d drifted from feeling like herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’d tried every fad going. A classic yo-yo dieter, she’d joined Slimming World before, but if she saw a gain, she’d leave before group even started. This time, though, she stayed. And everything changed.

winning Greatest Loser at Kas' group in stockton

In less than a year, Tori has lost 4st 7lb. She’s now gluten-free and symptom-free, and still food optimising 100%. Her clever swaps like cauliflower rice instead of pasta or potatoes, keep her meals satisfying and slimming.

Chocolate bars have been swapped for Slimming World Hi-Fi bars (because yes, they hit the spot and yes, we’ll shout about them!). She uses SP days tactically around social events, and she’s still out enjoying herself, just with Malibu and soda water instead of cider.

And the biggest surprise? She’s found time for Body Magic. Every morning, she does 20 minutes of movement, something that used to be spent scrolling on her phone. That small shift has had a huge impact, not just physically but mentally. Her mental health has improved dramatically. She feels clearer, calmer, and more in control. It’s something we don’t talk about enough, but it matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tori’s now a vibrant part of her Slimming World group’s social team, bringing energy, ideas, and inspiration to every session. She leaves group buzzing with new recipes, fresh motivation, and the kind of support that sticks.

She’s not just lighter, she’s brighter. And those cuddles? They’re back. Warmer than ever.