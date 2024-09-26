How Northumbria Cars is Helping Customers Rebuild Their Credit One Car at a time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In today’s financial landscape, securing credit can often feel like an uphill battle, especially for those with a history of poor credit. Northumbria Cars, a trusted family-run business in the North East, is turning the tide by offering car finance solutions that not only get people back on the road but also help rebuild their credit profiles, laying the foundation for a more secure financial future.

For many in the North East, a poor credit history has been a barrier to achieving their financial goals. However, as Director Peter Jackson of Northumbria Cars points out, “A well-managed credit agreement, such as car finance, can be a powerful tool for financial recovery. It’s not just about driving away in a new car; it’s about driving your credit score upwards and opening doors to more financial opportunities in the future.”

By providing accessible car finance to those who may have been turned away by traditional lenders, Northumbria Cars is empowering customers to start rebuilding their credit profiles. Regular, on-time payments on a car loan can significantly boost a person’s credit score, making future borrowing easier and more affordable.

Over the past decade, Northumbria Cars has helped over 8,000 customers secure vehicles, and in the process, improve their financial standing. Many of these customers have seen tangible improvements in their credit scores as a result of responsibly managing their car finance agreements.

Securing car finance when you have bad credit may seem counterintuitive, but it’s actually a strategic move for many. By entering into a manageable credit agreement and keeping up with payments, customers can demonstrate their ability to responsibly handle debt, which is a key factor in credit scoring. This not only improves their immediate credit profile but also positions them for more favourable lending terms in the future, such as lower interest rates on loans and mortgages.

Peter Jackson emphasises that Northumbria Cars’ mission is deeply rooted in supporting the local community. “We’re here for the people of the North East,” Jackson says. “We understand the challenges our customers face, and we’re committed to providing them with the tools they need to not only get back on the road but also get back on track financially.”

About Northumbria Cars Northumbria Cars is a family-owned business with over 30 years of experience, specializing in providing car finance to those with poor or bad credit in the North East of England. With a focus on helping customers rebuild their credit profiles, Northumbria Cars has become a trusted name in the community, known for its customer-centric approach and commitment to financial empowerment.