Bridget Jones fans are urged to get all cosy this weekend when the iconic cinema character returns to the big screen.

Vue Hartlepool is promising any spectator who turns up to watch Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy in their pyjamas a free sweet or savoury treat.

The offer – in form of a packet of Minstrels or Popworks – applies to screenings between Friday, February 14, and Sunday, February 16.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy sees two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger back in the title role as the loveable British singleton in her first romantic adventure for nearly a decade.

Bridget Jones returns to our cinema screens on February 14.

After the loss of her husband Mark, Bridget, now a single mother, is stuck in a state of emotional limbo, raising her children with help from her loyal friends, including her former lover Daniel Cleaver.

In addition to Bridget’s return, two romantic re-releases are heading to Vue, Julia Roberts’s Pretty Woman, to mark the film’s 35th birthday, and what is often described as one of the best films of the 21st Century, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Darren Williams, general manager at Vue in Hartlepool, said: “A trip to Vue has always been a hugely popular choice for Valentine’s and we’re excited to welcome couples, friends and film fans to enjoy the very best in big screen drama and romance this weekend – as well as a chance to bag themselves some free sweet or savoury treats.”

Tickets cost from £7.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit www.myvue.com