The Alice House Hospice Golf Day at Hartlepool Golf Club is back this spring for a second year following the success of last year's inaugural event.

The event – boasting a hole-in-one £10,000 cash pot among its prizes - takes place on Friday, April 4, and promises to be a day of golfing fun while raising vital funds for a worthy cause.

Teams who participated in last year's event, sponsored by nuclear reactor and fuel design company X-energy, are invited back and bookings are now open.

There is a limited capacity for 20 teams.

Getting into the swing of things at last year's Alice House Hospice Golf Day.

A fourball costs £300 or £400 for teams wishing to sponsor a hole.

"It is great to be working on this event again with the same brilliant team who made the day such a success last year,” said hospice business and communications manager Greg Hildreth.

"We plan to build on that success in 2025 to deliver an even bigger and better golf tournament in aid of local hospice care.

"We’re looking forward to returning to Hartlepool Golf Club, who are long-term supporters of Alice House, and also welcoming back some of last year’s teams for a re-match.”

The day includes coffee and bacon sandwich on arrival, 18 holes of Texas Scramble shot-gun start golf and exciting nearest the pin, longest drive and putting challenges.

There will be prizes for the top three teams as well as a raffle, auction and various sponsorship opportunities.

Exclusive sponsorship packages are also available for the longest drive and putting competition at £500 each, including team entry and hole sponsorship.

Harrison Smith, a financial adviser from Hartlepool, heads up the organising committee having had the original idea to hold the Alice House Golf Day at Hartlepool GC.

Rephrase’s Paul Fraser and Hartlepool Golf Club’s business manager Mark Davies are also supporting the event.

Harrison said: "I'm thrilled to see the Alice House Charity Golf Day returning for another year. It's fantastic to witness an idea that started with a simple conversation become such a successful event.

“I'm incredibly proud of the impact it's making, raising vital funds for Alice House and the essential care they provide. I encourage everyone to grab their clubs and join us for a day of golfing and giving back."

Club manager Mark Davies said: "We're delighted such a brilliant day is coming back. Last year's event was a resounding success, and we're proud to once again support this fantastic cause.

“Alice House holds a special place in our community, and we've been committed to supporting their vital work for many years.

“We're looking forward to another great day of golf, team building and fundraising.”

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

To reserve your team's place, please contact [email protected]