How to support mental health and Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice in charity walk

A men’s walk promoting wellbeing and mental health, whilst raising funds for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice, returns for 2025 and event organisers are set to build on the success of their first outing.

The hit event, which saw over 50 local men take part last year along the Hart to Haswell walkway has now set its sights on Seaton Carew, with a five-mile circular route along the sea front, starting and ending at Hornby Park, home of Seaton Carew Football Club, who have pledged their support to the event.

Men’s Day Out takes place on Saturday, February 22, and is proudly sponsored by DCD Teamwear and Seaton Cleaning Services, both of whom also sponsored the first event in 2024.

Adult places are £15 with under 18s places at £9.

Last year's Men's Day Out event in aid of Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice.

Registration includes a drink and hot food for all participants.

Gil Parker, a fundraiser at Alice House and the lead organiser of both Men’s Day Out events, said: “Last year’s event was a great day out and attracted a lot of men who wanted to support the hospice and promote the benefits of getting together for a walk in the fresh air and talking to one another.

"These factors combined make it a special day and we hope to see the event grow in its second year, with more attendees, conversations, smiles and laughs – all whilst funding the vital work of Alice House.

“Thanks go to our sponsors, DCD Teamwear and Seaton Cleaning Services, Hornby Park and Seaton Carew FC.”

Alice House Hospice provides care and support to patients and families affected by life limiting illness, or the death of a loved one in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

It costs over £3.6m to fund these services for one year; the Hospice receives just over 25% of this in Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £7,000 to be raised every single day.

To register for the walk, go to: https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/mens-day-out-2025/