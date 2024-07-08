Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A splash of colour will brighten up Hartlepool this weekend in aid of a worthy cause.

Hundreds of runners and walkers will be covered in multi-coloured powdered paint along a circular course at Seaton Carew on Saturday, July 13, during Alice House Hospice’s annual Colour Run.

Beginning at Seaview car park at 10am, fundraisers will complete a 5k course to support the cost of specialist care services.

Alice House has also thanked its army of supporters for their backing.

A photo from the 2023 Hartlepool Colour Run.

Join The Movement, as part of hospice patron The PFC Trust, Higham Discos, Merlin Flex and Exwold Technology is each sponsoring a paint station along the coastal route.

Hospice fundraiser Gil Parker said: “We are so grateful to all of these organisations who work with us to ensure the success of events such as this.

"The money pledged will help to cover event costs, meaning that the maximum amount of income from the event can be used to fund hospice services.

“This has now become one of our biggest events and a great gathering of people from all over Hartlepool and beyond.

"We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer.”

The event is additionally supported by Seymour Civil Engineering, which is providing generators, while Higham Discos will also be providing pre-event entertainment.

Kelly Brooks, of Join The Movement, said: "We decided to sponsor the Alice House Colour Run this year because it's more than just a race. It's a vibrant celebration of hope and unity.”

Gavin Lancaster, of Higham Discos, added: “The hospice is very close to my family and being able to host and co-sponsor the event means so much to me.”

Mark Merifield, of Merlin Flex, which is supporting the event for the second year running, said: “This is a great fun day for all families and friends to be part of, and where everyone can support this great charity.

"The team at Merlin Flex look forward to seeing as many people there as possible.”

Kevin Martin, of Exwold Technology, added: “Exwold are delighted to support the Alice House Hospice Colour Run again this year.”

To register for the Colour Run, go to https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/colour-run-2024/.