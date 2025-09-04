Hundreds of homes south of Middlesbrough given green light

Hundreds of homes south of Middlesbrough have been given the green light.

Middlesbrough Council have today given approval to 225 new, high-quality homes in Hemlington.

Members of the planning committee voted to approve the application from housebuilder Persimmon.

Following on from the existing Saffron Gardens development, the application will see the construction of 162 homes in phase 3 and 63 homes in phase 4.

A broad range of homes are being proposed, ranging from 2 to 4-bedroom properties. This includes a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes.

Persimmon will also deliver a new play area, new public footpaths and green spaces across the site.

Richard Holland, Land and Planning Director at Persimmon Teesside, said: “We’re pleased that Middlesbrough Council has approved these plans for 225 high quality new homes.

“We look forward to starting construction on the site that with its extensive transport links and excellent local amenities, we’re sure will prove extremally popular with local homebuyers.”