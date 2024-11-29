Iconic Newcastle store that was ‘cornerstone of the region’s musical heritage’ for over a century to close as much-loved business set to go into liquidation

JG Windows, the musical instrument, sheet music and recorded music store that has been a Newcastle city centre fixture since 1908, has announced that it has closed permanently from today [Friday 29 November]. The business has taken steps to appoint Andrew Little and Gillian Sayburn of Begbies Traynor as joint liquidators and all the firm’s 17 employees have been made redundant.

Begbies Traynor partner Mr Little said the business, whose well-known store in the city’s Central Arcade opened just two years after the arcade’s grand opening in 1906, had been unable to compete in a market that had become dominated by large online retailers, despite the directors’ innovative approach and tireless efforts.

“While other shops have come and gone, JG Windows has always remained and flourished, becoming one of the UK’s oldest and most respected music stores with an unrivalled reputation for their fantastic range of instruments and musical expertise.,” said Mr Little.

“Its closure is incredibly sad and bears no reflection on the firm’s directors who have ceaselessly gone above and beyond to try and drive the business forward. Competing in the current market had become impossible for them and they had no viable choice but to cease trading.”

JG Windows’ store in Newcastle

Despite being put up for sale in 2023, a buyer could not be found for the business and turnover continued to decline. JG Windows also had sister stores in the Metro Centre and Darlington which closed in 2022 and 2018 respectively.

The store’s general manager, Alex Cole, said he was deeply saddened by the closure of the business. “JG Windows has been a cornerstone of the region’s musical and retail heritage for over 115 years and generations of musicians and music lovers, including my family and myself, have bought their first instrument, listened to their first LP, or learnt their first song within the iconic Central Arcade store,” he said.

“The retail environment, and particularly the music sector, has changed so much over recent years. Despite our best efforts to transform and adapt through streamlined operations, the introduction of the Windows Music Academy, and the launch of a new online offering, we have been unable to compete against falling margins, rising costs and the general shift within the UK to online shopping, streaming and downloads.”

Mr Cole added: “I would like to thank the JG Windows team for their incredible service. I can confidently say there was not a better skilled and more knowledgeable, experienced, or passionate team of musical experts in any music store across the UK.

“I would also like to thank the thousands of customers who have given us their support over the years and to whom the store means so much. It has genuinely been an honour and a privilege to be part of the JG Windows journey, the city will be a quieter place without it.”