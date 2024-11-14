Intasite boosts local charity efforts with support for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Intasite, a leading technology platform for site safety, has continued its commitment to the local community by providing audiovisual (AV) assistance to Zoe's Place.

The tech company will also support Zoe’s Place with its Big Give Christmas campaign, which runs from December 3rd to December 10th. The campaign encourages donors to double their donations over one week. The team at Zoe’s Place Middlesbrough is aiming to raise £40,000 from this year's campaign.

Intasite's in-house production team has supported the children’s hospice with various projects including 2023’s Christmas Light Switch-On in Middlesbrough, which illuminated the hospice with festive lights and raised £5,430.97. Additionally, during its Go Yellow month, the community was encouraged to wear yellow to help raise funds for the hospice.

This support follows Intasite's recent partnership with Home-Start Teesside, where the Stockton-based company donated 30 family tickets to Newham Grange Farm for families supported by the charity.

Intasite’s Danielle Croce and Paul Martin with Thomas Harrington and Rachael Bareham from Zoe's Place.

Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice specialises in supporting early-years babies and children who have life-limiting or life-threatening complex illnesses or profound disabilities with a wide range of diagnoses.

Its nurse-led teams across its sites in Coventry, Liverpool, and Middlesbrough deliver individualised, tailored care to children and their families, helping them to live life to the fullest.

Danielle Croce, Commercial Director at Intasite, said: “We are continually inspired by the incredible work that Zoe’s Place does for children and families. Their commitment to providing care and support in such challenging circumstances is nothing short of remarkable, and we’re pleased to be able to contribute to their mission and help them create joyful moments for families during difficult times.”

Tommy Harrington, Head of Fundraising at Zoe’s Place Middlesbrough, said: “As a registered charity, we are proud to provide our services free of charge to families in need. It is thanks to our dedicated community of supporters like Intasite that we can continue to offer our vital services. Every contribution helps us create a nurturing environment where families can find comfort and support. With the help of organisations like Intasite, we can ensure that no family faces these challenges alone and that every child receives the care they deserve.”

Intasite’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of digital tools for streamlining the induction process, enabling companies to provide interactive safety modules that can be accessed and completed from any desktop or mobile device. The platform also features contractor and supplier management, safety briefings, language translations, and integration with access control for enhanced security.

Digitising and streamlining the induction process enables organisations to improve employee engagement and understanding, increase productivity and keep sites compliant.

To donate to Zoe’s Place Middlesbrough’s Big Give Christmas campaign, which runs from December 3rd to December 10th, please visit https://donate.biggive.org/campaign/a056900002TPSUYAA5?c=46481.