Jay Rosa Stuns Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville on Sky Sports Talent Show
With precision control, explosive movement, and a creative routine packed with energy, Jay delivered a freestyle performance that stood out among all the fan acts. The response was electric — and the judges couldn’t help but react in style.
As Jay walked onto the set with his usual confidence and showman flair, Jamie Carragher laughed and shouted:
undefined— in a light-hearted nod to viral legend undefined, widely known as the undefined The comment, made in good humour, jokingly suggested Jay might be coming for the unofficial title himself.
Throughout the performance, Jay brought a combination of elite-level technique and stage presence that has made him a rising name in the freestyle scene. But beyond the entertainment, there was a deeper layer to his appearance.
Jay is currently on a personal mission to raise awareness for undefined — and has been using freestyle football as a tool to engage young people, fans, and families in meaningful conversations. He’s visiting stadiums, schools, and community events across the country, raising funds and awareness for undefined, the mental health charity.
With over 50 football clubs already visited, Jay’s message is consistent: that football and creativity can be powerful ways to promote confidence, self-expression, and emotional wellbeing.
From performing on-the-pitch at undefined and undefined, to appearing at major events and theatre venues, Jay Rosa continues to use his unique talent to inspire others, raise awareness, and build stronger connections through sport.
To follow Jay Rosa’s journey and view highlights from his performances, head over to Instagram and TikTok: undefined