J&B Recycling Shortlisted for Best Large Business at Hartlepool Business Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

J&B Recycling, an FCC Environment company, is pleased to announce that they have been shortlisted for the Best Large Business category at the Hartlepool Business Awards 2024.

The Hartlepool Business Awards highlight the diverse and thriving business community in Hartlepool, where J&B Recycling was founded and continues to maintain its head office, along with two of its Materials Recycling Facilities.

Established in Hartlepool in 1998, J&B Recycling has grown into a leading waste management company operating across the UK, with international recognition. Specialising in processing Local Authority and commercial waste streams, they operate from 20 acres of advanced facilities with a dedicated team of over 200 staff and a fleet of 19 vehicles. Their Windermere Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) in Hartlepool handles approximately 80% of their processing operations. Additionally, they operate a second MRF in Hartlepool, another in Middlesbrough, and a waste transfer station in Washington. Each year, they process over 200,000 tonnes of materials, which are sold to major reprocessors across the UK, Western Europe, and Asia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

J&B Recycling is immensely proud of its local heritage. Their journey began in the 1970s with Jackson's Fuels, a Hartlepool-based company that powered steelworks across the UK. As the solid fuel industry declined, Vikki Jackson-Smith established J&B Recycling in 1998, safeguarding jobs and leveraging the company’s existing expertise to focus on recycling and waste management. Today, they employ over 200 people and have a turnover exceeding £25 million, contributing significantly to the local economy.

J&B Recycling Team 2024

Their commitment to the local community extends beyond business operations. J&B Recycling actively supports Hartlepool-based charities and participates in various local initiatives. With the majority of their staff hailing from Hartlepool, they take great pride in being an integral part of the community.

Vikki Jackson-Smith, Managing Director of J&B Recycling, expressed her pride in the company’s recognition, stating, "We are honoured to be shortlisted for the Best Large Business category at the Hartlepool Business Awards. Being recognised in our local community, where our roots are firmly planted, means a great deal to us. This nomination is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we are proud to contribute to Hartlepool’s ongoing success."