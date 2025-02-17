Jesmond Dene House Welcomes Gareth Rayner as Executive Chef to Lead a New Culinary Chapter

Jesmond Dene House is delighted to announce the appointment of Gareth Rayner as its new Executive Chef. Bringing a wealth of experience and a passion for culinary excellence, Gareth is set to elevate the dining experience at one of Newcastle’s most renowned boutique hotels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally from Hartlepool, Gareth has an impressive background in fine dining. He has worked at prestigious establishments such as The Gin Trap in Norfolk, earning three AA Rosettes as Chef Patron. He also played a key role in opening Forge at Middleton Lodge and served as Executive Chef at Wynyard Hall.

Known for his dedication to using the finest seasonal ingredients, Gareth aims to bring Jesmond Dene House back to how people remember it while infusing a fresh, contemporary feel. Embracing the ‘neighbourhood dining’ ethos, he plans to introduce a regularly changing menu that reflects local produce and the changing seasons. His new menu is set to launch in March in Fern, promising guests refined yet approachable dishes that celebrate North East flavours.

Speaking about his new role, Gareth said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesmond Dene House, a hidden gem nestled in the stunning Jesmond Dene, Newcastle upon Tyne.

“I’m super excited to be joining Jesmond Dene House and to have the opportunity to craft menus that showcase the best seasonal produce. I aim to create a dining experience that reflects this iconic venue's heritage and contemporary charm whilst elevating its already great reputation. It’s an exciting challenge to be a part of improving on something that’s already so good!”

This significant move comes as the property, acquired by The Kronen Collection in 2023, embraces a vibrant future in luxury hospitality. The recent purchase of the Borrowdale Gates Hotel in the Lake District further enriches the group’s portfolio, promising a broader culinary and experiential offering.

Christina Stephenson, Group Sales and Marketing Manager expressed enthusiasm about the new appointment:

“Jesmond Dene House is thrilled to welcome Chef Gareth Rayner to our family. His culinary expertise is perfectly aligned with our mission to deliver an unparalleled guest experience. It feels like a new beginning for Fern and Jesmond Dene House, bringing dining back to what people once knew and loved, with a contemporary touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fern Dining Room at Jesmond Dene House

Gareth will lead a team of 10 and is eager to elevate the hotel’s dining and working experience. He plans to expand the team further. His arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Jesmond Dene House’s culinary offerings, with plans for seasonal tasting menus, unique culinary events, and a continued focus on sustainability and locally sourced produce.