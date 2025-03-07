Last chance to buy at David Wilson Homes’ Elwick Gardens development in Hartlepool

David Wilson Homes North East has announced that only three homes remain at its popular Elwick Gardens development in Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remaining properties at Elwick Gardens consist of four-bedroom homes that beautifully complement the surrounding area. Priced at £319,995, each final home is ready to move into this coming Spring, and is available with a 5% deposit contribution worth up to £16,000.

Included in the remaining homes are the four-bedroom Meriden and Kirkdale house types. These homes include a flexible ground floor with an open-plan kitchen and living area as well as spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated in the desirable location of Elwick in Hartlepool, the development features a range of energy-efficient homes that are designed with modern living in mind. Plus, residents of Elwick Gardens are well-connected to relaxing beach walks and scenic nature trails in the area.

External of the 4-bedroom Kirkdale housetype

Residents will also have easy access to the A19, providing direct links to nearby towns and cities including Middlesbrough and Stockton-On-Tees.

Hayley Neale, Sales Manager at Elwick Gardens in Hartlepool, said: “Elwick Gardens has proven extremely popular since its launch in early 2022, and we’re excited to see that there are now only a selection of homes remaining.

“Elwick Gardens is a vibrant community that has quickly become one of the most sought-after developments in the Hartlepool area thanks to its location and wealth of local amenities nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the remaining homes expected to sell quickly, we encourage buyers to visit the sales office as this is the final opportunity to secure a David Wilson home in Elwick.”

For further information on David Wilson Homes’ final homes at Elwick Gardens please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev002559-elwick-gardens/