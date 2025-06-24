Leeming Bar Grange launches initiative to help combat loneliness

Local care home Leeming Bar Grange in Leeming Bar is opening its doors to members of the community in a bid to help tackle loneliness. Older community members, who might usually eat alone, are invited to join staff and residents at the home each Friday for a free three course meal and a good old natter.

Diners will be treated to a tasty ‘fish and chip’ lunch in the home’s dining room. Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents, and take part in activities after their meal.

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of the local community. The company has its own Charitable Foundation, a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability or mental health problem to help combat loneliness and enable people to connect with their local communities.

The home’s talented hospitality team will be creating an array of delicious dishes all cooked from scratch using fresh produce for diners to enjoy.

Kathryn Billett, General Manager at Leeming Bar Grange said: “Loneliness and isolation can have a huge impact on people, especially older members of the community. We want all our neighbours to know that they are welcome to come and dine with us here at Leeming Bar Grange we very much hope that anyone feeling lonely will join us for a hot meal each Friday.”

Leeming Bar Grange Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential care and dementia care from respite breaks to long term stays.