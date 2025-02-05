Live the show home life at Hartlepool development

A five-bedroom show home, which has wowed prospective Hartlepool house buyers, has been released for sale and includes over £25,000 of upgrades and extras plus all furniture!

The Bayford show home at Miller Homes’ Hartside View development is situated at the entrance to the development and has views to the Teesside coast from its idyllic hilltop location.

“This show home has been very popular with visitors and we are delighted to finally be able to offer it for sale,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “It’s in a great location and offers a really lovely family home everyone can enjoy, whether that’s working from home or having friends and family together in the fantastic dining kitchen.”

The home is currently priced at £370,000 and has over £25,000 of fitted extras including carpets, upgraded kitchens and bathrooms and lighting throughout. With furniture included as well, all the lucky buyer has to do is simply unpack and settle in.

The Bayford Kitchen at Hartside View, Hartlepool

The home is decorated in a welcoming and restful scheme with metal accents, wooden furniture and a neutral palette injected with splashes of ochre creating a superb family space. It also benefits from those little extras such as dressing room to the principal bedroom, ensuite to the second bedroom and a separate study and laundry room to help life happen with ease.

In the kitchen a delightful mural pays homage to the heritage of Hartlepool and the Teesside coastline whilst the maritime industry history and tourism is reflected in other rooms in the home.

Donna concluded; “To make things even easier for our buyers, it is possible to pre-reserve this home online and secure with the required deposit within 72 hours of the reservation.

“Additionally, other offers are also available such as Assisted Move for those with a home to sell, all of which can be discussed with our Development Sales Manager who will guide you through your options and the process.”

The Bayford Lounge at Hartside View, Hartlepool

Hartside View is just ten minutes’ walk from the pretty village of Hart and close to the A179 and A19 providing easy access to Middlesborough and the wider Teesside area.

Hartside View is now over 90% sold. All remaining properties can be reserved online and further information about those homes can be found by visiting the website.