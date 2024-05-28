Local Businesses rally to support Hospice Colour Run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Alice House fundraisers prepare for their flagship Colour Run event at Seaton Carew on Saturday 13 July, the charity is sending a message of thanks to a number of Hartlepool businesses who have pledged their support to offset event costs.

This year’s event is joined by Join The Movement (as part of Hospice Patrons, The PFC Trust), Higham Discos, Merlin Flex and Exwold Technology, who have each sponsored a paint station on the 5k route along Seaton Carew sea front.

Hundreds of runners and walkers will be covered in multicoloured powdered paint as they make their way along the circular course, whilst raising vital funds for specialist care provided to local people by the Hospice.

Hospice Fundraiser Gil Parker said, “We so grateful to all of these organisations who work with us to ensure the success of events such as this. The money pledged will help to cover event costs, meaning that the maximum amount of income from the event can be used to fund Hospice services.

Gavin Lancaster, of Higham Discos, with Gil Parker and Janice Forbes from Alice House Hospice

“This is has now become one of our biggest events and a great gathering of people from all over Hartlepool and beyond. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone this summer.”

The event is also supported by Seymour Civil Engineering who are providing generators to power the Colour Run. Higham Discos will also be providing pre-event entertainment.

Each of the sponsors also provided comments relating to their support.

Kelly Brooks of Join The Movement (as part of Hospice Patrons, The PFC Trust): "We decided to sponsor the Alice House Colour Run this year because it's more than just a race - it's a vibrant celebration of hope and unity. Each splash of colour represents our unwavering support for Alice House and the incredible work they deliver.”

PFC Trust / Join The Movement staff

Gavin Lancaster of Higham Discos: “I am honoured and proud to be a part of this fantastic event for Alice House, the Hospice is very close to my family and being able to host and co-sponsor the event means so much to me, the fact that my wife and children are able to be there to throw paint and be part of the event makes it that little bit extra special too.”

Mark Merifield of Merlin Flex: “For the second year running the team at Merlin Flex are pleased to be part of the annual Alice House Colour Run and to continue to support this great charity. Alice House Hospice and all of their great staff, do an unbelievable job not just in Hartlepool, but also in the broader Tees Valley and East Durham - at a time in people’s lives when they need it most.

“This is a great fun day for all families and friends to be part of, and where everyone can support this great charity. The team at Merlin Flex look forward to seeing as many people there as possible.”

Kevin Martin of Exwold Technology:

“Exwold are delighted to support the Alice House Hospice Colour Run again this year. Good luck to all taking part and have a great day!”

The Colour Run is open to participants of all ages and abilities. To register, go to: https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/colour-run-2024/