Local campaigners raise breast cancer concerns with Wes Streeting

Local ladies Katie Swinburne and Louise Jensen were both diagnosed with lobular breast cancer, the 2nd most common type of breast cancer yet it has no specific treatment.

At an NHS event on Saturday, November 16 in Leonardo Hotel, Middlesborough they raised their concerns with Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. They asked the Government to fund the vital research needed to better understand the disease.

Louise and Katie are members of the volunteer group called the Lobular Moon Shot Project.

Susan Michaelis, who founded the Lobular Moon Shot Project (LMSP) in 2023 stated: "We founded the LMSP to get Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer the research funding needed, so that the biology of the disease can be much better understood. This is a vital next step to getting the specific treatment needed for ILC to improve patient outcomes.”

"We should think of ILC as 'Invest in Lobular Cancer'. To get people better outcomes we need specific treatments and that will only come from specific research into ILC.

"We have partnered with the Manchester Breast Centre and can get this research done but they need the funding to do it and we need to get going ASAP to stop the suffering and the lost lives."

Louise commented: "Not only do we not have a specific treatment for lobular breast cancer, the disease is frequently missed on mammograms (especially if you have dense breast) as it rarely forms a lump which means many people diagnosed with lobular are often diagnosed late and can lead to far poorer outcomes."

Katie Swinburne added: "247 MPs in the previous Government urged the Government to fund a £20 million - five-year research project into the basic biology of the disease. Over 150 MPs of the new Government have also already pledged their support to the Lobular Moon Shot Project.

"It was great to meet Mr Streeting and he certainly heard our call for help and we hope he will prioritise research into this unmet clinical need. Globally, 3.75 million people will be diagnosed with ILC in the next 10 years yet there is currently no specific, effective treatment."

Louise commented: "The £20 million we at the Lobular Moon Shot Project are asking for equates to under £240 per person in the UK who will be diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in the next 10 years. This investment will save the NHS money in the long-term and help save mothers and daughters lives."

The Lobular Moon Shot Project has partnered with the Manchester Breast Centre to help expedite urgent research into Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer (ILC).

The research will be headed up by Professor Rob Clarke, Professor of Breast Biology at the University of Manchester and Director of Manchester Breast Centre (MBC), with collaboration at its heart, by working in partnership with research organisations both national and global.

The partnership plans to bring together world-class researchers, scientists and ILC advocates, all with a specific interest in lobular breast cancer, who wish to move forward ILC research at a much greater pace to improve patient outcomes.

Through the partnership, the Lobular Moon Shot Project will continue to campaign Government for the necessary funding for the MBC to undertake specific research into lobular breast cancer that will hopefully lead to specific treatment and better outcomes for people with ILC.

For more information about lobular breast cancer and the Lobular Moon Shot Project please visit: lobularmoonshot.org