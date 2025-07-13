Local care home says goodbye and good luck to retiring Maintenance Manager

After almost 12 years of continuous service at Leeming Bar Grange in Leeming Bar, much-loved Maintenance Manager, Ken Nicholson has decided to retire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and residents at the home sent Ken off in style with bubbles and presents a-plenty to thank him for many years of dedication. Everyone at the home has very fond memories of Ken and he will be sadly missed.

During his time at Leeming Bar Grange Ken has been an absolute cornerstone of Leeming Bar Grange’s care home family. From sharing morning brews and heartfelt chats, to taking residents on fun-filled mini‑bus adventures, and even becoming our enthusiastic bingo caller. Ken has added warmth, laughter, and countless special moments to everyone’s days at Leeming Bar Grange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken said: “Leeming Bar Grange is like a family to me and though I’m looking forward to retirement, I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”

BHC

Kathryn Billett, General Manager at Leeming Bar Grange said: “Ken is one of those people who was born to help others; he has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Leeming Bar Grange Care Home. Ken was an inspiration to his colleagues and we will all miss him. We wish him all the best!”

Leeming Bar Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.