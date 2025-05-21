Local carers raise funds for a trio of charities

In a bid to bind the community, carers at Springfield Healthcare Darlington have come together to raise vital funds for three local charities.

The team, alongside the clients they support through dedicated at home care, have raised an accumulative £1,532 for the Great North Air Ambulance, St Teresa’s Hospice and Quinn’s Retreat, a charity offering support and respite to families bereaved by suicide.

From bake sales and raffles to sponsored walks and coffee mornings, carers and clients joined forces in true community spirit to give back to much-needed charities that offer vital services across the North East.

Maria Fryer, Operational Team Leader at Springfield Healthcare Darlington said, “We are incredibly proud of our team and the community we've built.

Staff at Springfield Healthcare Darlington

“This year’s fundraising efforts reflect the compassion and dedication our carers bring not only to their work but to the wider community. Supporting these three incredible charities has brought everyone closer together.”

“We really appreciate the support we have received from Springfield Healthcare and offer our heartfelt thanks to Maria for organising fundraisers in support of our charity.” Said Sheonagh Jones, Community fundraiser at the Great North Air Ambulance.

Sheonagh continued, “The money they have raised will help our doctors, pilots and paramedics continue to deliver care to ill and injured people across the region.”

The fundraising forms part of Springfield Healthcare Darlington’s ongoing commitment to community engagement. Each charity was chosen for its local significance and personal connection to both staff and clients, making the fundraising journey all the more meaningful.

In addition to the home care support delivered by Springfield Healthcare Darlington, the team run a day care centre with a variety of events and activities designed to help people of all ages to maintain their independence.