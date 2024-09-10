Local community invited to Hartlepool care home’s Macmillan Coffee morning
Warrior Park Care Home in Seaton Carew will be holding a coffee morning on Friday 13th September 10am - 12pm to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Members of the local community are warmly invited to join residents and the team at the home for a cuppa and chat and to enjoy a selection of delicious cakes and treats.
Warrior Park Care Home is part of Four Seasons Health Care, whose care homes across the UK raised an incredible £10,000 for the charity at last year’s coffee mornings.
There’s no need to book, just come along on the day for friendship, fun and fundraising.
Warrior Park Care Home, Queens Street, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool TS25 1EZ
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.