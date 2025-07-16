Local housebuilder to create over 3,700 new jobs in the North East by 2029

Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East is planning to create over 3,700 new jobs and invest £400 million into the North East economy, by building up to 2,000 homes by 2029. These plans are in response to the government’s economic growth agenda, which includes delivering 1.5 million new homes over the course of the Parliament.

To ensure this economic growth, the North East’s housing target contained within the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) has increased by 47 per cent to 10,976 homes a year.1

The twin requirements of the need for economic growth, and meeting the Government's housing pledge, has resulted in the local housebuilder preparing to submit five planning applications between February and May this year in various locations in the North East.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East has unveiled plans to deliver two of the five applications in Durham, including in Brandon and Sedgefield. Brandon will see a 400-home development, of which 20 per cent will be affordable. Meanwhile, plans for Sedgefield will involve a 170-home development, which will include a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes. 20 per cent of these properties will also be dedicated to affordable housing.

A planning application for a further 200 high-quality homes has been submitted, for Ingleby Barwick in Stockton-on-Tees. The development, which will be located on the land south of Low Lane, is designed to offer a selection of four and five-bedroom homes, and 20 per cent will be dedicated to affordable housing. The housebuilder’s plans revolve around securing direct and safe walking, wheeling and cycling routes to local facilities, as well as electric charging points at each home.

The local housebuilder has also submitted plans to deliver a 75-home development on land next to Highfield Lane in Prudhoe, Northumberland. The development is designed to offer a selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes with 15 per cent dedicated to affordable housing.

Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, said:“We are proud to be assisting the government in meeting its 1.5 million new homes target. The positive changes made to the National Planning Policy Framework has given us the confidence to submit these applications in accessible and sustainable locations.

“Through making significant economic contributions across the region, we will create over 3,700 new jobs and invest £400 million into the North East as a result of this. This investment demonstrates our commitment to providing much needed job opportunities as well as high-quality housing, as we work to make home ownership achievable for buyers across the region, and support the wider economy. We look forward to moving forward with our plans throughout 2025.”

To find out more about Barratt Homes’ developments within the North East area, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/

To find out more about David Wilson Homes’ developments within the North East area, please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/