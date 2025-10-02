Local security staff volunteer in support of Alice House Hospice
John Crossling, Rob Bowes, Chris Casey, and Ste Trotter dedicated their entire Bank Holiday Sunday to ensuring the event ran smoothly and safely, showing their support for both the local community and the Hospice.
NE Security Ltd. are Patrons of Alice House and have supported the organisation for many years, providing invaluable assistance and helping to raise awareness of the Hospice’s vital work.
Greg Hildreth, Business and Communications Senior Manager at Alice House Hospice, said:
"A huge thank you to John, Rob, Chris, and Ste for giving us their time and energy at the Hootenanny and Beer Fest. Their support was invaluable and demonstrates the real difference that volunteering and community engagement makes to our patients and their loved ones.
What really stood out was their helpfulness, professionalism, and attention to detail when supporting guests at the event, as well as working with event staff and other volunteers. They were great ambassadors for both NES and the Hospice.
Thanks also go to Mark Lloyd, Contract Manager at NES, for his help in arranging this."
NE Security Ltd. are a North East based, private and family-owned business, providing integrated security services to the commercial, distributional and construction industries.
The Hootenanny and Beer Fest is a joint venture between Hartlepool Rugby Club and Alice House Hospice, bringing the local community together for a day of music, fun, and fundraising.
Events like these are essential in helping the Hospice continue to provide high-quality, free end-of-life care to patients and families in Hartlepool, Tees Valley, and East Durham.
It costs £3.7m to fund these services each year; the Hospice receives just 34% of this from Government funding, leaving a shortfall of over £6,500 to be raised every single day.