Local tyre firm backs charity tyre-flipping marathon

County Durham HiQ franchise partner New Bridgegate Tyres supports ‘Newcastle GOES Flipping MAD’ fundraiser for Human Appeal

A County Durham-based tyre and autocare business has thrown its weight behind a charity tyre-flipping challenge held on Newcastle Quayside, raising funds for international humanitarian charity, Human Appeal.

New Bridgegate Tyres, which operates four HiQ Tyres & Autocare franchises across the region, proudly supported the Newcastle GOES Flipping MAD event on Saturday 21 June. The endurance challenge saw participants flip two 100kg tractor tyres for 12 consecutive hours in a show of determination, strength and fundraising spirit.

This year’s effort raised more than £600 in support of Human Appeal’s life-saving global projects, which aim to establish healthcare, education, and livelihood programmes in crisis-hit communities around the world.

The annual fundraising challenge has now been running for five years and in that time has raised thousands of pounds for charity. New Bridgegate Tyres has supplied the tyres used in challenges since its inaugural year in 2021.

Operating as part of HiQ Tyres & Autocare’s nationwide network of 190 autocentres, New Bridgegate Tyres offers a full range of vehicle services at each of its four locations across the North East. These include tyre supply and fitting, vehicle maintenance and repairs, servicing, and MOTs.

“We were very proud to champion the Newcastle GOES Flipping MAD challenge once again, supporting Human Appeal’s life-changing work around the world,” said James Bowman, Director, New Bridgegate Tyres.

“Engaging in community fundraisers is a core part of our ethos, and this event is a powerful example of how the tyre trade can come together for good. It was especially fantastic to see team members from our newest franchise at HiQ Tyre Expert Newcastle taking part on the day. We will remain committed to supporting this initiative in the years ahead and helping raise vital funds for worthy causes.”

Sammera Ali, Head of Global Corporate Relations, Human Appeal, added: “A huge thank you to HiQ for supporting the tyre flipping challenge. The support means the world to Human Appeal and makes a real difference to the lives of those we support. The contribution shows the power of business to create real, positive change and we look forward to working with you again to create more change.”