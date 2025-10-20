Lovell raises more than £12,000 in a month for North East homelessness charity

More than £12,000 was raised in September for North East homelessness charity Oasis Community Housing by national partnership housing specialist Lovell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A golf tournament hosted by Lovell generated £7,700 for the charity, while eight staff members raised more than £5,000 by completing the Great North Run.

A team from Lovell also took part in a charity football tournament organised by Oasis that raised a further £12,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lovell has been supporting Oasis Community Housing since 2023 through fundraising, volunteering and practical help, reflecting the importance the company places on providing safe and settled homes for people to live in. To date it has raised £57,000 for the charity as well as giving £8,300 of donations in kind.

The Lovell golf day in aid of Oasis Community Housing. Pictured are Nick Mackinnon, Gary Tansey, Ashleigh Tate, Ronnie Wake and Josh Brown.

The North East team of Lovell began the month of sports fundraising by organising a golf day which took place on the course at Ramside Hall Hotel in Carrville, near Durham. Of the £7,700 raised for Oasis Community Housing, £5,000 will be used to support the charity’s Christmas fundraising initiative Gingerbread Street.

A total of 72 players from Lovell and its contractors took part in the event, with 18 teams of four competing over 18 holes. Prizes were awarded for best and worst team as well as on-course prizes for longest drive, nearest the pin and beat the pro. A raffle was also held with prizes kindly donated by companies that work with Lovell.

The fundraising continued when Lovell entered a team into the Great North Run on Sunday 7 September, with the eight runners who took part raising more than £5,000 between them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Waddle, Communications Manager at Oasis Community Housing, said: “What a phenomenal amount raised to support our work with people facing homelessness across Gateshead, Sunderland and South Tyneside.”

Eight runners from Lovell took part in the Great North Run to raise money for Oasis Community Housing. Pictured are Sophie Barker (Oasis), Ben Johnston (Oasis), Rebecca Darby, Ashleigh Tate, Phil Jones, Adam Croce, Ross Cairns and Ibrahim Aliu.

In addition to its own fundraising activities, Lovell also supported Oasis Community Housing’s annual five-a-side football tournament, which took place at Gateshead International Stadium on Saturday 20 September. A team of nine staff from Lovell - who named themselves Misfits FC – were among 150 players from local businesses to take part in the tournament, which raised a total of £12,500.

Amy said: “Lovell’s dedication to Oasis Community Housing – from marathons to golf days and five-a-sides to volunteering, and so much more in between – helps to ensure that we can continue to support the many people coming through our doors in search of warmth, safety and belonging. Thank you.”

Lovell Director of Land and Partnerships for the North East, Phil Jones, said: “We have taken part in a great range of events throughout September to help us reach this magnificent fundraising total. Everyone who took part did so with great enthusiasm and put their sporting and athletic skill to the test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work Oasis Community Housing does in the North East is so important and its mission and values match our own here at Lovell, so we are very happy to be able to add such a substantial sum to its funds.”