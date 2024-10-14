Make a will month Is here

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Throughout October, some of the region’s leading legal firms are participating in Make A Will Month, in partnership with Alice House Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout Make a Will Month, participating solicitors offer a will writing service, whilst waiving their fee in exchange for a set donation to the charity.

This money will be used to fund the Hospice’s specialist services, which are provided to people affected by life-limiting illness or the death of a loved one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This gives people the opportunity to plan for the future, organise their affairs and donate to the Hospice, which has been caring for local patients for almost forty-five years, thanks to the support of businesses and the community.

Hospice Nurse Cheryl Dignen has previously taken part in Make a Will Month.

Hospice Nurse Cheryl Dignen has previously taken part in Make a Will Month to ensure that her family is cared for and her wishes followed, in the event of her dying.

Cheryl said “It can be a difficult subject to discuss, but starting a family really made me realise the importance of having a will in place, so if something unexpected occurred, I can at least have peace of mind that my family will be taken care of in line with my wishes.

“Even if you don’t have children, it is really important to have a will so that your wishes can be followed. I hope that Make a Will Month helps to raise some awareness of this and at the same time raises lots of money towards the care services that we provide to local families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are five law firms taking part in this year’s campaign:

· TMJ Legal Services

· Evans & Co Solicitors

· Smith & Graham Solicitors

· Essential Wills

· Freers Askew Bunting

They will all be charging the same fee and all of this will go directly to Alice House. It costs £180 for a single, or £300 for a double. Appointment numbers with each solicitor are limited, so early bookings are recommended.

You can register your interest in Make a Will Month online by visiting https://alicehousehospice.co.uk/event/make-a-will-month/ or by contacting Nicola at the Hospice on 01429 855554.