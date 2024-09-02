Making a splash at Seaton Carew to launch PFC Trust's Uchangelives 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool-based charity The PFC Trust has launched its third annual UChangeLives fundraising campaign with a big September splash in front of hundreds of people at Seaton Carew beach.

The charity’s founder, Frances Connolly, was one of more than 50 individuals to have taken part in a mass ice bucket challenge filled with freezing North Sea water on Sunday, September 1.

As well as Frances, Daisy Chain's CEO Neeraj Sharma, representatives from Hartlepool Carers, Build Directory’s Alisdair Beveridge, Wave cases’ director John O'Sullivan, property developer Jason Blackburn, the Dodgeball Centre’s Lucinda Stott and Rephrase’s Paul Fraser were soaked.

Preparing for the Ice Bucket Challenge at Seaton Carew

Wadokai Karate’s CEO Carl Jorgeson, who is also the COO of the PFC Trust, was among those to join in having been the first person to do the ice bucket challenge for the campaign a few years ago.

And the children from Middlesbrough-based youth football team Prissick Rovers Barca FC got a soaking too.

The host of community figures and volunteers braved the chilly North Sea waters to raise awareness and funds for the charity's vital work.

Frances said: “This was absolutely fantastic. I have done this the last couple of years but to see so many people join in this time around to give UChangeLives 2024 is just brilliant. Thank you.

Frances Connolly after the challenge

"The shock of that icy water was intense, but it's nothing compared to what some people are battling every day and as a charity we do our best to help.

“Knowing we're raising funds for The PFC Trust to put back into the community across the region makes every shiver worth it. I just want to urge as many people as possible to get involved in the fundraising this month.”

The ice bucket challenge marks the beginning of a month-long fundraising drive featuring a variety of events and activities.

The PFC Trust chairman Shaun Hope and seven others will take on the iconic Great North Run on September 8 before the first-ever UChangeLives golf day will be held at Seaton Carew Golf Club on September 18.

Young footballers prepare to get wet

There will also be a CEO Country House Sleep-out in partnership with North East STEM Foundation and a 24-hour sponsored swim; Frances is doing those too to support her “wonderful team.”

As well as those, The PFC Trust is encouraging individuals and groups to organise their own fundraising activities, with a 50/50 split of proceeds between the Trust and chosen charities or groups.

For example, Manilla Cycling will hold a cycling marathon and Pools Youth FC are running a 12 hour football match to boost the appeal.

Kelly Brooks, operations and fundraising manager at the PFC Trust, said: "We spend 12 months of the year supporting other groups, companies and businesses, so all we ask is for that support to be returned for one month of the year to help highlight the work we do.

Soaked

"Not one penny raised goes toward staffing or running the charity. Every single penny goes back into the community.

“The 50-50 split option also helps groups and sports clubs continue their own good work. It is a way of all coming together for one cause – and hopefully have a bit of fun along the way.”

In previous years, UChangeLives has funded respite caravans for carers and supported a range of other worthy causes. The PFC Trust hopes to build on this success in 2024 and make a lasting difference in the lives of even more people across the region.

The PFC Trust is a Hartlepool-based charity dedicated to improving the lives of people in the local community.

The Trust provides funding and support for a wide range of projects and initiatives, focusing on areas such as health, education, and social welfare and it was announced last month that more than £1.2m has been donated to good causes since its formation in 2020.

*To sign up for UChangeLives check out www.thepfctrust.org/uchangelives or to make a one off £5 donation Text UCHANGELIVES to 70580.