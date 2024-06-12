Marie Curie ambassador Paul Chuckle makes special video request to Morrisons staff in Hartlepool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morrisons colleagues in Hartlepool are being asked by Marie Curie ambassador Paul Chuckle to support ‘more nurses help more families in more communities’ by choosing the UK’s leading end of life charity as their next charity partner.

Every five minutes, someone dies without the care and support they need, and Morrison’s staff have the power to help change this by choosing Marie Curie in the upcoming staff vote to determine the charity partner for the next three years.

If chosen, the funds raised in the partnership could help local Marie Curie teams reach more people at the end of life, expand services and launch new ones to leave a lasting legacy in local communities, meaning more home care in Hartlepool, brighter days in Brierton and more support in Seaton Carew.

Recording a special video message, Paul Chuckle urges Morrisons colleagues in Hartlepool to vote for Marie Curie who supported his brother Barry at home.

Paul Chuckle at Morrisons

“Your support could help fund half a million hours of nursing care and the money you raise will be used on services local to your region. So, a vote for Marie Curie means more nurses helping more people in your communities.”

“Please vote Marie Curie today and a big thanks to you. Not to me, to you.”

Kelly Knighting-Wykes, Head of Fundraising for the North East, says like Morrisons, Marie Curie is helping families in local communities, every single day.

“Morrisons is like Marie Curie in that they understand their local communities and the unique wants and needs of the area. We’re there supporting people with everything from pain relief and symptoms to emotional needs and respite for families, so they can live the best life possible, right to the end.

“We're all unique, and what matters most to you matters to us – so the care Marie Curie gives will always reflect your wants and needs. Whether it’s for months, weeks, a day, overnight, or even just for one hour, we help you and your family to live the best life possible, right to the end.

Vote for Marie Curie today and, together, we can reach more families, in more communities so no one has to face terminal illness alone.”