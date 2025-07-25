Meet the Characters at Middleton Grange: Elsa, Mario, Buzz and Jessie Arrive for an Afternoon of Fun!

Middleton Grange Shopping Centre’s Summer Saturdays event series continues this weekend with an exciting opportunity for families to meet the characters from some of their favourite films and games.

This Saturday, 26th July head to Central Square to meet Elsa, Mario, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear, who will be brought to life by North East entertainment specialists Make My Day Events. Featuring interactive games, photo opportunities and plenty of fun between 12pm and 3pm, the event is completely free of charge.

Summer Saturdays runs every week until 30th August, offering a programme of family-friendly events to bring the Hartlepool community together throughout the school holidays.

For full event details, visit: https://middleton-grange.co.uk/news-and-events/