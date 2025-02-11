Alice House Hospice has urged people to join them for their annual Men’s Day Out 2025 at Seaton Carew.

A sponsored walk – for men, women and children to highlight men’s mental health struggles - will take place on Saturday, February 22, starting and finishing at Hornby Park, Elizabeth Way.

The event aims to raise funds for the hospice, which provides vital care and support to individuals and families affected by life-limiting illnesses in Hartlepool, Tees Valley and East Durham.

The walk is open to people of all ages and abilities.

Lee Haggan, Gil Parker and Carl Sweeting at Hornby Park.

Participants will enjoy a scenic five-mile circular route around the picturesque Seaton Carew area, followed by refreshments and entertainment at Hornby Park.

Greg Hildreth, business and communications senior manager at Alice House, said: “We are urging people to come across and support what will be an excellent day.

“We have deliberately planned this day so that it coincides with Hartlepool United playing away at Aldershot and the Seaton Carew FC Wearside League team is also away from home.

“This has provided the ideal opportunity to host an event at Hornby Park and we look forward to welcoming members of Seaton Carew FC grassroots teams and Hornby Park as well as those who might normally be at a Hartlepool United home game along to support.”

The Men’s Day out is sponsored by DCD Teamwear and Seaton Cleaning Services, two local businesses that are passionate about supporting the Hospice.

Carl Sweeting, vice-chairman of Seaton Carew FC and director at DCD Teamwear, said: "We are proud to support this fantastic event again having done so last year.

“Alice House is a charity close to our hearts and being involved with Seaton Carew FC means we have another event to raise money for this great charity."

Lee Haggan, director at Seaton Cleaning Services, said: "We are proud supporters of Alice House Hospice where we have a long association and we want to do everything we can to raise money for such a vital community cause."

The first 25 people to register will receive a free Seaton FC bobble hat.

The event will also feature live music from The Monsters from 3pm.

To register for the event online, click https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/MensDayOut2025