Miller Homes Community Fund New Open for Hartlepool Applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular community fund offered by a leading housebuilder has already donated over £20,000 to charities, community groups and schools in the Teesside region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular community fund offered by a leading housebuilder has already donated over £20,000 to charities, community groups and schools in the Teesside region.

Offered by Miller Homes, the fund, which opens twice yearly for applications, and which began in autumn 2022, is now inviting applications from Hartlepool and the wider Teesside region for the second time this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have really enjoyed reading the applications, although it’s tricky deciding who we donate to when there are so many amazing people in our region,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “It has been incredibly pleasing to see how the donations have been utilised and the positive impact they have had in our communities.”

Your World

Applications are now being welcomed and will close on 28th October 2024.

Groups can apply for a donation ranging between £250 minimum up to a maximum of £2000. The donation should be to help enhance the lives of individuals and the areas in which they live.

Donna continued; “There are so many amazing groups making such a difference in communities across Teessideand County Durham and, being able to help ensure this work continues is something that our whole team feel is fantastic for our region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch donations have helped groups and charities as varied as Middlesborough Roller Hockey Club and a community garden in Hartlepool.

The fund will focus on causes that are linked to education, promote wellbeing, promote the environment, and encourage participation in sport.

Each of Miller Homes’ ten regional offices across the UK will have its own £10,000 fund per annum, (in two £5000 amounts) which combined will contribute £100,000 to community initiatives across the country every year.

To make an application to the Miller Homes Community Fund visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.aspx