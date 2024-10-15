More than 65% of youth crime recorded by Cleveland Police are violent offences

By Finvola Dunphy
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 16:56 BST
The number of cautions and sentences given to Under 18s for violent crimes has also soared by 55% in the Cleveland policing area

A new investigation has revealed that more than half of all youth crime recorded by Cleveland Police involves violence.

Figures obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information Requests show a “shocking and concerning” level of increased violent crime among children and teenagers across England and Wales.

Cleveland Police, which operates across Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, Hartlepool and Stockton-on-Tees have recorded more than 34,000 crimes involving children and teens in the last three years. Of those, 67% pertained to violent offences.

Youth Crime Offences - Cleveland Policing AreaYouth Crime Offences - Cleveland Policing Area
Since 2021, the force has recorded 22,811 violent crimes which had victims or suspects who were under 18. Offences include; violence with injury, rape, homicide and ‘other’ sexual offences.

Legal Expert Solicitor Jane Davies said: “The rise in crime, especially violent crime involving young people is shocking and concerning.

“Whether they are victims or suspects, more must be done to combat further increases and to prevent any more tragedies from happening.”

Police figures show that in the last year, ‘Violence With Injury’ and ‘Violence Without Injury’ were by far the most common offences involving young people in the Cleveland policing area, with 4,171 crimes recorded between April 2023 and April 2024.

Cautions and Sentences - Cleveland Youth CrimeCautions and Sentences - Cleveland Youth Crime
‘Violence With/Without Injury’ is a broad term police use to record a range of offences that can include minor crimes such as harassment and common assault, to serious offences such as battery, murder and wounding (or grievous bodily harm).

Worryingly, Cleveland Police data also reveals that the second most common offence involving under 18s as either suspects or victims was stalking or harassment, of which there were 1,616 crimes recorded in the last year alone.

‘Other Sexual Offences’ were the third most common crime involving children and teens, of which there were 998 crimes logged.

It is followed by Public Order Offences which can include acts of violent disorder, public nuisance and threatening behaviour - Cleveland Police recorded 839 such offences involving children between 0-17 in the last year.

Youth Crime Cleveland Policing AreaYouth Crime Cleveland Policing Area
Criminal Damage, Miscellaneous Crimes Against Society and Rape were also among the top offences involving children and teens in the Cleveland Policing area.

Legal Expert also obtained figures from the Youth Justice Board which reveals that the number of cautions and sentences given to children and teens in the Cleveland policing area has increased over the last three years - but only by 2%.

However, the number of those cautions and sentences that pertained to violent crimes is at a three-year high in Cleveland.

Cautions and sentences relating to violent crimes including Violence Against The Person, Robbery or Sexual Offences have soared by 55% since 2021.

Legal Expert Solicitor Jane Davies added: “We are here to offer support to young people who commit crimes or are victims to ensure that they can rebuild their lives"

