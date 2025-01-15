Morpeth care home celebrates Wellbeing Coordinator as part of National Activity Professionals Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HC-One’s Foxton Court Care Home, in Morpeth, Northumberland, has been celebrating National Activity Professionals Week taking place from January 19 to 25, by honouring the amazing Wellbeing Coordinators who work in care homes across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellbeing Coordinators at HC-One play a significant role in making an exceptional contribution to enrich the quality of life, health and happiness of those who they support through the activities they provide.

Foxton Court have been celebrating the work and achievements of Jessica Lye, Wellbeing Coordinator, who was a finalist in the Care Activities Co-ordinator/Facilitator of the Year Award category at the National Care Awards 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica moved to the North East in 2006 and previously worked as a Lab Engineer before deciding to change career paths. Jessica joined the care sector and never looked back.

Jessica Lye, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Foxton Court Care Home with resident Cathy Hersey

Jessica loves her job and has been working in care for over 21-years. Jessica transferred into the Wellbeing Co-ordinator role in 2023 and prior to that she worked as a much-valued carer at Foxton Court whose standard of work and engagement with the residents was second to none.

Jessica’s fun and vitality made her an excellent candidate for the Wellbeing role. Her passion about the impact that healthy living and exercise has on the mental and physical wellbeing of individuals has motivated her to make it her mission to incorporate exercise into many of the activity sessions delivered at HC-One’s Foxton Court.

Jessica arranges for an exercise instructor from the community to visit the home on a weekly basis and then delivers her own ‘Music and Movement’ class too. The difference these sessions have made to those who attend is amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mobility and general movement have improved in residents significantly and there has been a reduction in falls. An example of this is when a resident at Foxton Court required assistance to mobilise, which impacted her independence.

Jessica Lye, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Foxton Court Care Home with resident Marjory Nichol-Smith

Resident Marjory Nichol-Smith was encouraged and supported by Jessica to join in with the armchair exercises hosted by Jill Milburn every Friday and Music and Movement sessions. The sessions and exercise had a massive impact on Marjory’s mobility.

Her mobility has now improved to the point where she can mobilise around the home independently with her Zimmer frame and her flexibility has significantly improved. Inclusion is at the heart of everything Jessica does, and everyone is encouraged to participate in activities.

She has promoted a spirit of teamwork and mutual support amongst residents. The impact Jessica has on residents during organised sessions is evident, however it is often the small, unseen things that make others feel special in her presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes singing songs from old musicals with people who are sitting alone or doing a little jig across the floor in the foyer initiates joy and laughter for all. Jessica goes above and beyond to provide person centred care and make residents wishes and dreams come true through getting to know them.

Linda Patton, resident at HC-One’s Foxton Court Care Home, said: “Jessica is the life and soul of Foxton Court. She throws herself in to everything wholeheartedly. She’s pleasant, nice and friendly. Jessica helps and cares for everyone regardless of their needs.”

Edwin DeLeon, Deputy Manager at HC-One’s Foxton Court Care Home, stated: “Jessica is a loyal and committed member of our team. I can see the difference she makes to everyone at Foxton Court, always happy and positive, always willing to turn her hand to anything asked of her.

“Jessica will step in to help with care tasks at times when we might be unexpectedly short-staffed, always with a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her skills and professionalism are exceptional. She is outstanding as a Wellbeing Coordinator and has transformed the home into a vibrant, exciting place to live and work.”

For more information on career opportunities at HC-One homes in your area visit Careers - HC-One