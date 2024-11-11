Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice was delighted to receive a donation of £4,995 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will allow the hospice to develop its outdoor area into a therapeutic garden for patients, visitors and staff to enjoy.

Rayna Degirmenci, trust fundraiser at Alice House Hospice, said: “"Our Inpatient Unit currently offers 10 en suite bedrooms, equipped with home comforts such as a TV and wi-fi, as well as access to a garden patio area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, the Inpatient garden is not fully accessible to patients and their loved ones.

From left, Sue Whalley (Nurse Practitioner, Alice House Hospice) , Rayna Degirmenci (Trust Fundraiser, Alice House Hospice), Danielle Knight (Community Champion, Morrisons) and Leigh Dobson (Department Manager, Morrisons).

“The support from the Morrisons Foundation will help us to be able to provide our patients and their families a beautiful private-garden space that is invaluable and can give them time away from the room where they receive treatment; this is particularly important when we have children visiting their parents/grandparents.

“The development will provide therapeutic benefits to our patients, while also enhancing the peaceful and homely environment at Alice House Hospice where patients and their families may spend precious time together.”

Danielle Knight, community champion at the Morrisons store in Hartlepool, recommended the charity as part of the Morrisons Foundation’s Community Spaces Fund, which was established to celebrate the supermarket’s 125th Anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fund invited 125 charities to apply for a share of £1 million with grants of up to £8,000 each to enhance community spaces and local facilities, helping them to make a difference for many more years to come.

Danielle said, “I’m very proud that through the Morrisons Foundation we have been able to help Alice House Hospice develop their new garden facility, which will make a huge difference to so many people for many years to come.

"For the past 125 years, Morrisons has always aimed to support our local communities and it was an honour to present this donation to such a worthy and well loved local charity.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £44 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.