M&S team Hartlepool raises over £1700 taking part in Race for Life

More than 20 colleagues took part after being inspired by long-serving colleague Kathryn

More than 20 colleagues from the M&S Hartlepool store at Anchor Retail Park have raised over £1,700 for Cancer Research UK after taking part in yesterday’s Race for Life.

The team took on the various distances of 3k, 5k and 10k and it is still possible to donate to the team here

Cancer Research is a cause especially close to the team’s hearts due to long-serving colleague Kathryn Reid’s experience with the disease.

Kathryn in-store on the M&S Hartlepool Facebook page

Kathryn, who started working at M&S when she was 16 years old, was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2019, after finding a lump in her breast. Her doctor advised an immediate mastectomy to remove the 6cm growth and Kathryn had to undergo 16 rounds of chemotherapy and 15 rounds of radiotherapy before being given the all clear last year after five years of treatment.

Since 2022 she has taken part in Race for Life with her two daughters and their families and has now inspired more than 20 colleagues from across the store to join in, helping to raise even more money for such an important cause.

Kathryn Reid, Customer Assistant at M&S Hartlepool, said: “My colleagues have been absolutely amazing in supporting me over the last five years and it was fantastic to have them join in yesterday. Race for Life is always really special for me and a chance to give back. Finding out I had cancer was awful but undergoing treatment during Covid was particularly hard. I couldn’t have anyone with me at chemotherapy appointments or have any visitors.

"I know just how scary it can be and how alone you can feel – having the support of your family, friends and colleagues is everything. I feel incredibly lucky to be in a better place today and also to be celebrating 50 years at M&S. I have so many happy memories from over the years and many more to look forward to.”

The Hartlepool M&S team at Race for Life

Chloe Hutchings, Store Manager at M&S Hartlepool, added: “Kath is such a valued member of our team and our colleagues and customers absolutely love her! She really inspired us to take part yesterday and it was a fantastic atmosphere. So many of us at the store have been affected by cancer and it’s great to come together as our Team Hartlepool family to do our bit. A special thanks to all our customers, friends and family who have been so supportive, we really appreciate it!”

M&S offers free breast cancer screening for women aged 40-49 and free screening for those colleagues with a higher risk of developing prostate, bowel and cervical cancer. The Cancer Network, a colleague-led internal network, also provides a place for colleagues to share their experiences and provide support.