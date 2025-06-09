NEPIC celebrates 20 years with launch of dynamic new website to better serve members

The North East of England Process Industry Cluster (NEPIC) is proud to announce the official launch of its brand-new website with the help of Resolution and Hush Digital. The launch forms part of a full year of activity as the organisation celebrates 20 years of representing its members.

Based at the Wilton Centre in Redcar, NEPIC is a not-for-profit organisation that champions the interests of the process industry across the North East of England. The new website represents a complete transformation, with improved functionality, designed to meet the evolving needs of its member community.

The website has been developed as part of NEPIC’s commitment to strengthen how it connects, collaborates and communicates with its members. User experience was a key factor in the design with the platform offering enhanced usability and future scalability. A key new feature is the dedicated members’ area, providing streamlined access to event bookings, exclusive content and tailored resources.

This project has been managed by NEPIC member organisation Resolution, who have created the structure, content and design of the site. They worked in collaboration with Darlington-based web developers HUSH, who brought their technical expertise to the build.

As part of the transition, all existing member login details will be updated. Members are advised to watch their inboxes for new login credentials, as previous access credentials will no longer be valid. NEPIC account managers are on hand to support with this transition, and members are encouraged to share any feedback to help continually improve the platform.

An easy-to-navigate FAQ page has also been developed to guide members through the new features and functionality.

Joanne Smith, CEO of NEPIC said “Over the past 20 years, we’ve seen immense change across our sector. We’ve experienced the introduction of new technologies and adapted to shifting global demands. Our members are evolving at pace, and so must we.

“This new site isn’t just a refresh, it’s a complete rethink of how we connect, collaborate and communicate with our members. We’ve listened to their feedback and built something that puts your experience first.

“We’re proud to be evolving just like our members whilst remaining true to our purpose: supporting growth, collaboration and innovation across the North East’s process sector.

“This year, as we celebrate 20 years of NEPIC, we’ll continue to deliver more content, more conversations and more connections through an expanded events calendar and new member-focused initiatives.”

For more information or to explore the new website, visit: https://www.nepic.co.uk/