New documentary tells story of infamous 1914 bombardment of trio of North East seaside towns

A fascinating new documentary, presented by the Collections & Engagement Manager at modern history museum Eden Camp, premieres next month, telling the story of the infamous 1914 Bombardment of Hartlepool, Whitby & Scarborough.

The Baby Killers, which will have its Gala Premiere* at Tees Valley International Film Festival on November 6th, is a co-production between Eden Camp, TVIFF and Heugh Battery Museum. The film is directed by Mick Child, Director Forge Photography and Film Ltd and presented by Summer O’Brien, Collections & Engagement Manager at Eden Camp in Malton.

Summer commented: “Presenting and helping to create this documentary has been one of the most exhilarating and heartwarming experiences I’ve had. I am beyond excited and extremely proud to share this journey, knowing it will inspire and educate future generations. It’s a story which showcases the social impact of this catastrophic event and how I came to become the historian I am today.”

On the morning of 16th December 1914, the towns of Hartlepool, Whitby, and Scarborough were bombed by German battleships from the North Sea. The bombardments caused hundreds of civilian casualties and resulted in public outrage in Britain against the German Navy for the raid and the Royal Navy for failing to prevent it. It was the first attack of World War One on British soil.

The poster for The Baby Killers

At Scarborough alone, two German battleships, Derfflinger and Von der Tann, bombarded the undefended seaside town for about half an hour; during that short period over 500 shells rained down, killing 18 people and injuring many more.

The hour-long documentary The Baby Killers explores exactly what happened on that fateful morning, and explains why Winston Churchill referred to the Germans as “the baby killers of Scarborough”, seemingly overlooking Hartlepool and Whitby, and it shows what the government did to save face and benefit from the atrocity.

* The TVIFF premiere screening will feature an interview and Q&A with Summer and Mick.