New homes in Middlesbrough take a step forward

By Olivia Tobin
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 11:00 BST
Plans for dozens of new homes get the green light from Government.

The Planning Inspectorate has given housebuilder Persimmon Homes permission to build 69 new homes at Nunthorpe.

Most Popular

Although allocated for Housing in Middlesbrough’s Local Plan, objections had been lodged over whether the plans provided suitable provision for alternative forms of travel.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Persimmon, who will be delivering the new homes under its Charles Church brand, say a new bus stop and network of both pedestrian and cycle routes will be included within the plans.

An interpretation of what the development could look likeplaceholder image
An interpretation of what the development could look like

Almost £1.5 million of contributions will also be made by the housebuilder towards both housing and local infrastructure within the area.

A Persimmon Teesside Spokesperson said “We’re pleased that we can now look to move forward in delivering high-quality new homes for local homebuyers.

“This site was allocated for housing in the Local Plan and will provide a mix of house sizes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In addition to a range of sustainability and Active Travel measures onsite, £1.5 million will be contributed towards local housing and infrastructure.

“We look forward to working with the Council and local community to bring these plans to fruition.”

Related topics:GovernmentMiddlesbroughPersimmon HomesHousingLocal Plan
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice