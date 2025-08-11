New homes in Middlesbrough take a step forward

Plans for dozens of new homes get the green light from Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Planning Inspectorate has given housebuilder Persimmon Homes permission to build 69 new homes at Nunthorpe.

Although allocated for Housing in Middlesbrough’s Local Plan, objections had been lodged over whether the plans provided suitable provision for alternative forms of travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Persimmon, who will be delivering the new homes under its Charles Church brand, say a new bus stop and network of both pedestrian and cycle routes will be included within the plans.

An interpretation of what the development could look like

Almost £1.5 million of contributions will also be made by the housebuilder towards both housing and local infrastructure within the area.

A Persimmon Teesside Spokesperson said “We’re pleased that we can now look to move forward in delivering high-quality new homes for local homebuyers.

“This site was allocated for housing in the Local Plan and will provide a mix of house sizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to a range of sustainability and Active Travel measures onsite, £1.5 million will be contributed towards local housing and infrastructure.

“We look forward to working with the Council and local community to bring these plans to fruition.”