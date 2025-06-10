New kid on the block at Kynren in Bishop Auckland

Kynren – An Epic Tale of England has recently welcomed a new baby goat to its talented animal cast which stars in the County Durham based show.

The British Saanen goat has already become a firm favourite amongst the cavalry team with her cheekiness and charisma shining through and has been endearingly named Snowdrop.

Laurie Robinson, director of cavalry and estates at Kynren said: “Right now we’re spending our time ensuring Snowdrop feels comfortable in her new environment, introducing her to the volunteers she’ll be sharing the stage with and helping her feel settled before we start training ahead of the 2025 summer season of shows.”

A call out on social media asked people to help name the newcomer, with Snowdrop coming out on top as the winning suggestion.

“Her new name perfectly suits her white coat and springtime arrival. Snowdrop will be starring in scenes like the Georgian Harvest scene which help to tell the tale of the country’s history and tradition of rearing livestock. It’s a beautiful part of the 90-minute show where adults, children and animals come together in breathtaking choreography,” added Laurie.

She’ll be joining an array of impressive animals at Kynren including horses, cattle, sheep and geese which live on site year-round and are lovingly cared for by the cavalry team who are specialists in their field.

Many of Kynren’s 1,000-strong volunteer cast and crew interact with the animals during the Saturday night live shows on the impressive seven-and-a-half-acre-stage and are taught to understand the body language of Snowdrop and her animal friends to create a seamless working partnership.

The animals often steal the show in a variety of scenes which bring to life 2,000 years of history, myth and legend. Set against the backdrop of Auckland Palace, this epic live-action show follows young Arthur, a local boy on a time-travelling adventure through England’s past.

Witness the power of the Roman Empire, the fury of Viking invasions, and the clash of knights in dazzling jousting tournaments. Watch Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in all its grandeur, and celebrate the Georgian Harvest Festival, where communities come together in a moment of joy and tradition.

The 90-minute performances start at sunset and end in starlight and will be taking place every Saturday night from 19th July to 13th September.

Tickets cost from £30 for adults and from £20 for under 18s. Children aged 3 and under are free when sat on an adult’s knee.

For further information about Kynren and to book tickets, visit www.kynren.com