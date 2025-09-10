A school academy trust has taken on 11 new trainees who hope to become newly qualified teachers within the next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the scheme, participants train on the job and no previous teaching experience is required.

The Train to Teach programme is run by Ad Astra Academy Trust, which operates four primary schools in Hartlepool at Barnard Grove, Brougham, West Park and West View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme has a 100% success rate for trainees acquiring teaching jobs.

The 11 teacher trainees are pictured with Ad Astra Academy Trust staff in the new training centre at West Park Primary School.

Helen Durnion, the trust’s school improvement lead and the course lead, said: “We are very proud of the programme and delighted to welcome our latest trainees.

“The programme offers an alternative to going to university to obtain a teaching degree.

"There is also the advantage that people train on the job and get first-hand experience in the classroom which is great preparation for when they become newly qualified teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Initially, participants spend approximately 40% in the classroom and at the end of their third and final term they are 80% classroom based.”

As part of the programme, a new training centre has been created at West Park Primary School.

West Park headteacher Louise Sheffield, who spent 10 years of her career training teachers, said: “We’ve converted a former storeroom at the school into a state-of-the-art training hub which is a fantastic new resource for the programme.

“Although all of the new recruits have been allocated their own class, they will also get the opportunity to gain experience working at other schools across the trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trainee Caroline Hall, who has spent 30 years working in human resources across the banking sector and has an education degree, is excited about her career change.

She said: “Hopefully I can bring my knowledge and experience to the classroom and it is great that most of the training is classroom based where we will have the benefit of learning from experienced teachers.”

Kyle Higgins, who has been working in a children’s home, said: “I jumped at the opportunity when I saw it because it gives me the chance to train on the job and gain valuable experience so that I am classroom ready when I qualify.”

Applicants need to have a degree to join the programme.

Enrolment for 2026 opens on September 30.

To apply, visit https://adastraschools.org/about-us/scitt/apply/