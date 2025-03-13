New show home launches in Middlesbrough this weekend

Barratt Homes North East is set to open the doors to a brand-new Show Home at its Grey Towers Village in Nunthorpe, on Saturday, March 15.

Grey Towers Village, which has recently released its final phase of energy-efficient three, four and five-bedroom homes, is set to open its new four-bedroom Show Home, The Radleigh, on Saturday, March 15.

The launch event will include an on-hand mortgage advisor from New Homes Mortgage available to answer any questions, deals worth up to £21,000 with deposit boost, plus an additional £2,000 Barker and Stonehouse voucher on reservations taken up until March 23. The event will also include a face painter and complementary refreshments from The Coffee Cart.

The Radleigh Show Home demonstrates the excellent quality of properties Barratt Homes has to offer in Nunthorpe. The house design is home to a flexible open-plan kitchen and dining area with a separate lounge, study, and French doors opening onto an RSPB-approved garden. Upstairs, homeowners will find four double bedrooms, with the primary bedroom including its own en-suite, plus a separate family bathroom.

One of four bedrooms inside The Radleigh housetype

All homes on the final phase of the Grey Towers Village development, including the Radleigh Show Home, will integrate Part L energy efficiency standards, which will enable homeowners to make significant savings on their energy bills.

Current prices at the development start from £299,995, and selected properties also benefit from a 5% deposit contribution worth up to £23,000. Multiple buying schemes are also available for interested buyers including Part Exchange, Deposit Boost and Movemaker.

Already within an established community, Grey Towers Village is a highly sought-after Barratt Homes development surrounded by more than five acres of woodland walks and scenery. Located just on the edge of Nunthorpe town centre, residents of Grey Towers Village can benefit from a multitude of amenities right on their doorstep including restaurants, health facilities and highly regarded schools.

There is also an on-site Miller & Carter restaurant, just a ten minute walk from your new home. Connected to the A174 and the A19, this development is ideal for commuters to Middlesbrough, Stockton-On-Tees, Darlington and Whitby.

The kitchen_dining area inside The Radleigh housetype

Hayley Neale, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Grey Towers Village development, commented: “Grey Towers Village has seen great interest from keen buyers who are looking to move to a bustling hub with a quaint village feel within the North East, and we’re so pleased to be able to launch another Show Home as part of our final phase of development.

“The Radleigh is fantastic and versatile house design suitable for a wide variety of buyer needs and is also an opportunity for potential purchasers to experience what the latest energy-efficient building regulations have to offer them.

“We look forward to the launch of the Radleigh this spring and would encourage all interested buyers to come and chat to our Sales team about the homes and exclusive launch offers available at Grey Towers Village.”

Speaking on the design of the new Show Home, Founder of Show Business Interiors, Jackie Summerfield, added: “From the moment we discussed design ideas with Barratt Homes, we envisioned a home that projected luxury while remaining warm and inviting. Our goal was to create an interior that would leave a lasting impression yet feel effortlessly comfortable.

The Radleigh housetype open at Grey Towers Village

“A forest colour palette flows seamlessly throughout the home, creating that welcoming atmosphere. To enhance this sense of elegance, we introduced gold accents by carefully selecting styling items and hardware details. These two elements together mean the space feels both sophisticated and beautifully liveable. We’ve also layered intriguing patterns and textures - through wallpaper, cushions, and panelling – which adds depth and dimension, sparking curiosity and enhancing the high-end feel.

“This is a space designed to inspire, and we can’t wait for people to experience it.”

For more information on Grey Towers Village and to browse the energy-efficient properties, please visit the website.