New tyre and autocare centre brings jobs and investment to Middlesbrough

New Bridgegate Tyres opens new autocare centre, creating new jobs and bringing customer-first automotive care to drivers in Teesside Independent tyre and auto service provider New Bridgegate Tyres Ltd has opened a brand-new tyre and autocare centre in Middlesbrough, creating five new jobs and boosting automotive servicing options for drivers and businesses across Teesside.

The flagship site is ideally located on the Tees Advanced Manufacturing Park just off the A66, placing it at the heart of one of the region’s key industrial and innovation hubs. The centre offers a range of vehicle services for local drivers including tyre fitting and wheel alignment. As with all of its sites, the company maintains a strong focus on delivering exceptional customer service and reliable vehicle care.

The opening has created five new local jobs across management and technician roles, with more expected as operations at the site expand. It also strengthens the firm’s mobile servicing operation, which provides 24-hour roadside tyre fitting and breakdown assistance for all types of vehicles across the region.

James Bowman, Director, New Bridgegate Tyres, commented: “This expansion is a new challenge for us as a family-run business, and one that fits into our wider business growth plan across the North East. We’re delighted to be able to offer our premium vehicle servicing to customers in Middlesbrough, where all clients will be able to expect the same attention to detail, rapid response and reliable service that underpins our reputation across the region.”

Mobile service covers the wider North East region

The new centre is the company’s fifth site, joining its established autocentre locations in Barnard Castle, Newton Aycliffe, Birtley and Newcastle.

“Our new location in Middlesbrough puts us right in the heart of a busy industrial hub and thriving town with a rich manufacturing heritage,” added Guy Wilks, Director, New Bridgegate Tyres. “It means we can respond quickly to customers, while offering high standards of friendly and reliable service. We’re proud to be investing in Middlesbrough, giving drivers and local businesses the confidence that their vehicles are receiving reliable care. This site is a big step forward for our business and for the communities we serve.”

New Bridgegate Tyres Middlesbrough welcomed its first customers on Friday 15 August, with the new site now open at 2 Wilfred Way, Tees AMP, Middlesbrough.