New Year, New Home? Hartlepool expert shares biggest tips to sell your property

January is a popular time for selling the home, with many North East homeowners making plans in the new year to move house.

According to a new survey by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, half of homeowners are aiming to move property in 2025. Of those looking to move, over half (57%) confess that they have no plan of action in place to make moving home a reality.

Despite homeowners browsing Rightmove more than ever, as site visits doubled in the period between Christmas and Boxing Day last year¹, less than half are aware that January is the busiest period for buying. This leaves the majority of homeowners unprepared for the competitive landscape.

To help ensure you can secure your dream home amidst the new year property surge, Hartlepool Sales Expert Steven Ball from Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes North East, and mortgage expert Craig Moore from Newhomes share their top five tips for prospective buyers.

Steven Ball, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East

Steven Ball begins by stating: “Starting the new year by buying a new home may be a dream for many, but the surge in buying at the start of the year can make the process more difficult.”

1. Start looking early

Steven Ball advises prospective buyers to start planning in January. “When the year begins, take the time to research which areas you’d like to move to, what features your new home must have, and what your budget will be. Many buyers make the mistake of starting their search without a clear idea of their requirements, only to waste time on properties that aren't suitable.”

He continues, “Now is also a great time to start building relationships with mortgage advisors, lenders, estate agents, and new build companies. The earlier you can ask questions, the better prepared you’ll be to hit the ground running.”

With significant changes to Stamp Duty coming into effect on April 1st, now is the ideal time to act if you want to secure your home before the new rules take effect. These changes could mean substantial savings for buyers, but only if you complete your purchase before the deadline.

2. Get all of your documents in order

One of the best ways to expedite the home-buying process is by getting all your paperwork sorted in advance. “It’s important to have key documents like recent bank statements, proof of income, and ID ready to go. Any delays in providing these documents can slow the process down and give other buyers an edge,” says Ball.

“Start a folder for all necessary paperwork, and keep both digital and physical copies handy. This will help ensure that you can quickly respond to requests and prevent delays during the process.”

3. Keep up with the buying landscape

Being well-informed about the property market can give you a competitive advantage. “The property market can change quickly, so it’s essential to stay updated on local property trends, average prices, and how fast homes are selling. By being informed, you’ll be able to make quicker decisions and act fast when a property you like becomes available,” says Ball.

Craig adds, “Subscribe to property newsletters, follow industry news, and join local property forums to stay in the loop. The more informed you are, the more confident you’ll be in making offers and negotiating.”

4. Enhance your buyer profile

Having a pre-approval for your mortgage is one of the best ways to stand out to sellers. “Obtaining a Mortgage in Principle (also known as an Agreement in Principle) gives you clarity on how much you can borrow, but it also shows sellers that you’re a serious and committed buyer,” says Craig.

5. Have a mortgage advisor ready

Speaking to a mortgage advisor early in the process is essential. “A good mortgage advisor can guide you through the complexities of the buying process and help you understand the various costs involved, such as Stamp Duty, conveyancer fees, and valuation fees,” says Craig.

“Independent mortgage advisors are often more beneficial than those tied to specific lenders because they can provide a broader range of options, helping you secure the best deal available.”

For those purchasing new homes, it is particularly valuable to consider using Barratt’s Specialist New Homes Mortgage Advisor. These advisors have a thorough understanding of the specific process involved in buying a new build and can offer expert guidance tailored to this type of purchase. They have access to exclusive mortgage products designed to benefit new home buyers—products that may not be available through standard Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs) or directly from lenders.

By following these expert tips, you’ll be better equipped to navigate the competitive property surge. Whether you’re looking to move up the property ladder or buy your first home, taking proactive steps now will put you in the best position to succeed in the new year.

Steven Ball adds, “The start of the year offers a unique opportunity for those prepared to make the most of it. By planning ahead and staying organised, you’ll be ready to act quickly and secure your perfect property in 2025.”

